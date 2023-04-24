"The Witcher: Blood Origin" extends a popular Netflix franchise.

Netflix Originals Are Falling Behind the Competition in Audience Demand | Charts

by | April 24, 2023 @ 1:23 PM

Canceled or concluded series pose a challenge for the streamer, especially as it tries to convince password freeloaders to pay up

Netflix needs to step up its investment in original content. This is a tall order however as data shows how the pace of growth in demand for Netflix’s originals has lagged its rivals, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Competitors are growing their originals slate at a faster rate, which means that Netflix’s global share of demand for streaming originals hit another record low of 37.9% in the first quarter. This is down from 55.7% in the first three months of 2020, when HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount+ had yet to make an appearance. 

