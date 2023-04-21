"Breaking Bad" is a hit for Netflix, but the streamer doesn't own it.

"Breaking Bad" is a hit for Netflix, but the streamer doesn't own it.

Netflix Remains Dependent on Licensed Shows Like ‘Breaking Bad’ | Charts

by | April 21, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The streamer spends billions on originals, but output from The CW, Nickelodeon and AMC still accounts for a large portion of viewer demand

Despite Netflix’s considerable investment in creating original content, a majority of its most popular shows remain licensed from outside networks. 

Between the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2023, original shows’ share of Netflix’s catalog grew from 52% to 61%. During this same period, the demand share of original content among the top 25 shows on the platform decreased to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2023, the lowest it has been in recent years, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds was one of the most controversial characters on Netflix's "Love Is Blind."

More ‘Love Is Blind’ Drama: ‘Mental Health’ Concerns Kept Key Cast Member From Reunion (Exclusive)
BuzzFeed News Union says CEO Jonah Peretti has failed to face reporters in light of announced job cuts.

RIP BuzzFeed News – What Was It All About? 
AMC Better Call Saul Finale Recap

‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Says Goodbye in Beautifully Poetic Fashion (Commentary)
the-diplomat-kerri-russell-netflix

‘The Diplomat’ Star Keri Russell on the ‘Fun’ of Playing ‘Harried’ Ambassador in Netflix’s Political Drama
Paul Lee, wiip CEO

Paul Lee, CEO of ‘Mare of Easttown’ Producer Wiip: ‘Our Special Sauce Is That We Can Break the Rules’
"Seven Kings Must Die" wraps up the "Last Kingdom" franchise.

‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Pushes Netflix Ahead of Peacock and ‘Cocaine Bear’ | Chart

Streaming May Not Be Commercial-Free Much Longer | Analysis
The Fox News legal teams leaves a Delaware court.

Fox News Isn’t Out of the Woods Yet: $2.7 Billion Smartmatic Defamation Lawsuit Looms Larger Than Dominion