Paul Lee, CEO of ‘Mare of Easttown’ Producer Wiip: ‘Our Special Sauce Is That We Can Break the Rules’

by | April 20, 2023 @ 11:00 AM

Office With a View: ”Our shows at their best help define the platforms that they’re on,“ says the former head of ABC Entertainment, who’s behind hits like ”The Summer I Turned Pretty“

During his tenure as ABC’s head of entertainment, Paul Lee helped shepherd hits for the network including “Black-ish,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” but he missed having a free hand in content creation. He has that now, he told TheWrap’s Office With a View.

At Wiip, the production company behind HBO murder mystery “Mare of Easttown,” “our special sauce is that we can break the rules,” Lee said. “We can bring in voices that are more distinctive and different from those within their own studios.”

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She is also the founder of Moviepaws.com. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

