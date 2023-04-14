Jeff Jenkins, co-founder and CEO of Jeff Jenkins Productions.

Why an EP Behind ‘Kardashians’ Went Indie: ‘We Get to Tell Stories That Actually Can Help’

by | April 14, 2023 @ 2:55 PM

Office With a View: Jeff Jenkins, now CEO of his own production company, shares how series like “Bling Empire” and “Coming Out Colton” balance entertainment with social change

Jeff Jenkins made his name in unscripted television as an executive producer of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” among other shows. But he’d been thinking about starting his own production company for some time before exiting his position as co-president of Bunim-Murray Productions. His desire to entertain viewers and inspire meaningful conversations with his shows pushed him to take the leap.

“We get to tell stories that, once in a while, actually can help advance our human culture in a small way,” Jenkins told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

