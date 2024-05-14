Marvel’s “Agatha All Along,” which picks up on the witch played by Kathryn Hahn and introduced in “WandaVision,” will have its two-episode premiere Sept. 18 on Disney+. the company announced during its Upfronts presentation Tuesday.

Hahn took the stage with co-stars Joe Locke and Patti Lupone and confirmed the series would be “Agatha All Along,” a reference to the beloved song performed by Hahn in “WandaVision” during the villain’s reveal. For those wondering, that’s at least the third title this show has had since it was first announced, following “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” and “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries.”

“Agatha All Along” takes place after the events of “WandaVision” with Hahn’s title character stripped of her powers by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and stuck in Westview. A brief teaser showed Agatha putting together a team of witches to try getting her abilities back.

After a massive shake-up to Marvel’s TV slate last year, “Agatha” became one of the few series to keep a 2024 release date, alongside “X-Men ’97,” which sees its season finale this week, and “Echo,” which dropped in full on Hulu and Disney+ at the start of this year.

The series stars Hahn alongside Locke, Lupone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. It’s created by Jac Schaeffer, the creator of “WandaVision,” who also serves as head writer just as she did on the earlier series.

“Agatha All Along” wasn’t the only MCU TV project to get updates at Disney’s Upfronts. It was also announced the hotly anticipated “Daredevil: Born Again” starring Charlie Cox. The series – which continues the saga begun in Netflix’s “Daredevil” series – drops March 2025. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Ironheart” also premiere at some point in 2025.