Marvel’s TV slate is getting a Hulk-sized shake-up. Multiple upcoming shows, including “Echo” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” have gotten their released dates pushed back, TheWrap has confirmed.

At this point, only the second seasons of “Loki” and “What If…?” will retain their slots this year. “Loki” remains set for an Oct. 6 release, while “What If…?” will hit Disney+ closer to Christmas Day. An official date for the animated series remains to be seen.

“Echo,” the “Hawkeye” spin-off starring Alaqua Cox as the titular character, will not be premiering this November, as planned. Instead, it’s been moved to January 2024.

“X-Men ’97,” the animated series that TheWrap exclusively revealed back in 2021, will also drop in early 2024, though what month exactly is unknown.

Meanwhile, “Agatha” got pushed back a full year, jumping from this winter to early Fall 2024. It is also now called “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” marking its second title change.

Rounding out the shift is “Ironheart,” the series focused on Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, who made her debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It was previously set for this fall, but now no longer has a release date. Worry not though, the series isn’t being scrapped entirely, it’s just awaiting an updated release date.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Marvel’s slate shake-up.