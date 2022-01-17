Marvel fans have been itching for more episodes to binge on Disney+ since “Hawkeye” ended in December. And the good news is, more shows are coming — a lot more.

At the moment, there are 12 new Marvel Studios series slated to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming months/years, along with two returning series. Of course, it’s hard for anyone to keep track of 14 series in their head. So, we went ahead and compiled a list for you of every confirmed Marvel TV show currently in the works to premiere on Disney+.

Below, you’ll find all the information we have about the MCU’s upcoming slate of TV shows, from “Moon Knight” to “Agatha: House of Harkness.” We’ve got release dates, episode counts and all the names you’ll become familiar with.

Moon Knight

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke

Number of Episodes: 6

Oscar Isaac stars as the titular character in Marvel’s “Moon Knight.” The story follows Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by his nemesis — in this series, played by Hawke — before his life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. Now, four different personalities all fight for control over his body.

Per the official logline, “Moon Knight” will be “a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Jeremy Slater (“The Exorcist” TV series) serves as head writer and directors include Mohamed Diab (“Cairo 678”) and the duo of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (“Synchronic”)

She-Hulk

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth

Number of Episodes: 10

“She-Hulk” stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the Marvel Universe attorney whose specialty is legal issues affecting superpowered people. And yes, She-Hulk is related to original Hulk. Bruce Banner is her cousin, and like him, she also grows big and green at times.

Alongside Maslany and Ruffalo, the half-hour comedy series will bring the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.” It’s directed by Kat Coiro (“Marry Me”), who also serves as executive producer, and Anu Valia (“Never Have I Ever”) with Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”) serving as head writer.

Ms. Marvel

Release Date: TBA Summer 2022

Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Yasmeen Fletcher

Number of Episodes: 6

“Ms. Marvel” tells the story of 16-year-old Pakistani American Kamala Khan an aspiring artist, gamer and fan-fiction writer from Jersey City who admires Earth’s heroes — especially Captain Marvel. Per the show’s logline, “Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

It’s written by Bisha K. Ali (“Loki”) and directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life”), Meera Menon (“Outlander”) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (“Sitara: Let Girls Dream”).

“Ms. Marvel” will serve as fans’ first introduction to Kamala Khan before she appears alongside Brie Larson and Teyonnah Parris in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels” in 2023.

Secret Invasion

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott

Number of Episodes: 6

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury may be off world in the current timeline of the MCU, but we’ll learn more about his story soon as the limited series “Secret Invasion” aims to tackle a well-known comics arc while paying off that credits scene from “Spider-Man: Far From Home” that revealed Fury was aboard a Skrull spaceship.

In a first-look image last year, Fury is definitely a bit scruffier than usual — likely thanks to his time in space — and apparently, no longer wearing his iconic eyepatch. “Secret Invasion” will reunite him with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the Skrull that’s been taking his place on Earth.

According to Disney+, “the crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Agatha: House of Harkness

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Kathryn Hahn

Number of Episodes: TBD

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness made her debut in Marvel’s first Disney+ series “WandaVision” last January. Almost immediately, she became a fan favorite (thanks in part to her absolute bop of a theme song, “Agatha All Along”).

Like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Agatha is a powerful magical being — she’s just not as powerful as Wanda. At the end of “WandaVision,” the Scarlet Witch was able to subdue Agatha, transforming her fully into Agnes the nosy neighbor, the role Agatha gave herself when Westview was first created.

Whether or not “House of Harkness” will pick up after “WandaVision,” or maybe focus on Agatha’s past remains to be seen. But, according to the Disney+ press release, the new show “will reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.” Aboard as head writer is “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Number of Episodes: TBD

If you thought you were free of having to see Spider-Man’s origin story on screen once more, think again. Written by executive producer Jeff Trammel, “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” is swinging to Disney+, and is set to follow Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Yes, it’s an animated series. So we won’t see Holland’s face on screen, but we just might hear his voice. At this point, neither Holland, nor Friends of Spider-Man Zendaya or Jacob Batalon have officially been confirmed for the TV series, but it is officially an MCU show.

Echo

Disney+/Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Alaqua Cox

Number of Episodes: TBD

Fans first met Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), better known in the comics as Echo, over on “Hawkeye.” When last we saw her, she had killed her longtime friend Kazi (Fra Fee) — and possibly Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) himself. We’re a little skeptical on whether the Kingpin of Crime is truly gone, considering we didn’t see a body, but odds are, we’ll find out for sure in the “Echo” series.

All we know for sure is that Maya Lopez wanted out of the life she was living. What she’ll do once she actual gets out is anyone’s guess at this point. Marion Dayre serves as head writer.

X-Men ’97

Release Date: 2023

Cast: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio

Number of Episodes: TBD

As TheWrap exclusively revealed in November, the 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series” is getting a revival on Disney+ with a premiere in 2023. “X-Men ’97” will pick up where the classic show left off, with several cast members from “X-Men: The Animated Series” returning. Some will reprise their original roles and others will step into entirely new roles.

I Am Groot

Marvel Studios

Release Date: 2022

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: TBD

After falling in love hard with Baby Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” fans are getting even more of him in a new animated series. “I Am Groot” is set to be a series of shorts that follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.”

“I Am Groot” will be directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Domique Thorne

Number of Episodes: 6

Fans still have to wait awhile longer for Marvel’s “Ironheart” series, starring Dominque Thorne as the title character. When she’s not suited up, Ironheart is known as Riri Williams.

In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, obviously In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

It may be a bit before we get her series, but Riri Williams will definitely be on our screens this year, as she’s set make her debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: TBD

Fans got a taste of zombies in the Marvel Universe over on “What If…?” but now the studio is going even deeper. In a new animated series called “Marvel Zombies,” the Marvel Universe is being reimagined “as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

“Marvel Zombies” will be directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews and written by executive producer Zeb Wells.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Danai Gurira

Number of Episodes: TBA

In May 2021, it was revealed that Marvel Studios was developing a “Black Panther” spinoff series revolving around Danai Gurira’s Okoye character. No other details are known at this time.

Loki (Season 2)

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Tom Hiddleston

Number of Episodes: TBD

If you didn’t stick around for the end credits of the final episode of “Loki” last year, you might’ve missed an important announcement: the series is returning for a second season.

At this point, we have no idea when it’s coming or what it’ll look like. What we do know is that, at the end of “Loki,” Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — no, he’s not officially Kang the Conqueror in this series — resulting in the multiverse ripping open.

To do that, she had to get Loki out of her way. So, she kissed him and kicked him through a portal back to the TVA. Only, when he arrives, Morbius (Owen Wilson) no longer knows who he is, and the TVA has seemingly been taken over by a Jonathan Majors variant.

What If…? (Season 2)

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: 9

Marvel’s “What If…?” first debuted on Disney+ in 2021, with each episode reimagining a major event within the MCU. Peggy Carter became Captain Britain, T’Challa became Star Lord, and Doctor Strange became evil (and apparently, that last one will play into the live action MCU).

Given that it’s a world of hypotheticals, there are a lot of ways that “What If…?” could go. Luckily, fans will get to find out in a second season of the animated series.

According to Marvel, “After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of ‘What If…?’ to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.”

Check back with TheWrap, as we’ll be updating this list as Marvel announces more information for each of their upcoming series!