Marvel TV Head Says ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2 Is ‘Something That We Would Want to Do’

If “Agatha All Along” moving out of the Limited Series category for awards season gave you some hope for a second season, one Marvel TV head is here to give you even more. According to Brad Winderbaum, Marvel “for sure” would want another season — at some point.

Back in 2023, the exec noted that Marvel was revamping its TV structure, adding in 2024 that “we are thinking about television really more like traditional television.” That means multiple seasons. And, according to Winderbaum, “Agatha All Along” certainly lends itself to that.

“A show like ‘Agatha,’ to me, is concept-based,” he said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

Indeed, there’s plenty of room for where a second season could go. The first nine episodes — spoiler alert — ended with Ghost Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy (Joe Locke) setting out to find his brother Tommy.

In discussing the finale with TheWrap, “Agatha All Along” creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer also noted that she and her team talked a lot in the writers’ room about the backstory of Agatha and Rio’s (Aubrey Plaza) romance.

“You know, with this corner of the MCU, as I say all the time, it is non-linear,” she teased at the time. “I believe that there are chapters that we can visit. So it’s a story for another day.”

At this point, official word hasn’t come either way about a renewal for the show, beyond the series switching categories for awards season. But Winderbaum made sure to voice his love for the series.

“That show, that’s one of my favorite things hands down that I’ve been a part of,” he said. “And the chemistry of that cast and Jac in that showrunner role, it just really was magic.”

Winderbaum also gave some potential hope for the return of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring “Hawkeye,” which released back in 2021.

“‘Hawkeye’ is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate,” he explained. “You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that.”

“But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern and be able to be released annually,” Winderbaum noted.

“Hawkeye” and “Agatha All Along” are now streaming on Disney+.