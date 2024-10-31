‘Agatha All Along’ Ending Explained: The Witches’ Road Was the Ultimate Con

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Agatha All Along” Episode 9.

“Agatha All Along” – which continued the story of Agatha Harkness and the town of Westview – ended with an origin story for its hit song “The Witches’ Road” and few answers.

The series saw Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) gather a coven of witches to help her walk The Witches’ Road so each of them could claim that which they were looking for. Agatha was unknowingly joined by Billy (Joe Locke) — Wanda and Vision’s son who survived the hex spell at the end of “WandaVision.”

Long story short, the adventure at the center of the nine-episode series turned out to Agatha’s ultimate con gone wrong, thanks to Billy’s inherited power.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened in “Agatha All Along” Episode 9, titled “Maiden Mother Crone.”

How did “Agatha All Along” End?

“Agatha All Along” ends with Billy realizing that the entirety of the Witches’ Road was created by him. He subconsciously drew inspiration for each of the trials from things littering his room: things like the Wicked Witch, the Oujia board, the seaside cottage from the first trial.

Agatha shows up in his room now as a ghost after sacrificing herself — or making a “calculated risk,” according to her — to Rio (Aubrey Plaza) to spare Billy’s life. He asks her if the Road was entirely his design and Agatha confirms, saying the boy actually did something interesting with his power unlike from his mother.

That’s when Billy’s hit with the realization that Lilia (Patti Lupone) and Mrs. Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) are both dead by his hands. He thinks Alice (Ali Ahn) is too ,but Agatha kindly points out she killed her. She also tries to comfort Billy by saying he technically saved one of the witches from certain death.

We get a brief shot of Jen emerging from the soil on the outskirts of Westview after disappearing at the end of the final “trial.”

Agatha says Billy needs to get used to the feeling of losing a coven and he refuses before storming off. He heads right back to Westview and Agatha’s basement where the door to his self-created Witches’ Road is still waiting.

He starts doing some magic on the door as Agatha pops back up. She wants her locket where she kept Nicky’s hair back, but Billy reveals the spell he’s doing is going to banish her once and for all.

“Time to go into the light or Rio’s toxic embrace,” he tells her.

Agatha starts to beg and plead for her life and trying to knock the locket from Billy’s hand. She’s finally able to do it after she yells at Billy that she’s afraid to face Nicholas. She floats to the ground and manages to return the locket around her neck while Billy says he’s sure her son would forgive her.

“It’s when you say things like that that you remind me of him” she responds.

The pair take each other in and Billy admits that maybe being a ghost suits Agatha. He says maybe she could be his spirit guide and Agatha agrees they make a good team — a Coven of Two. Billy closes the door to the Witches’ Road and memorializes Lilia, Alice and Mrs. Davis (who?) on the ground before opening another door with Agatha at his side.

“Let’s go find Tommy,” she says before the credits start to roll.

The Origin of ‘The Ballad of the Witches’ Road’ Is Revealed

The first half of the episode goes long on Agatha and her son Nicholas. It opens with her giving birth and Nicky actually dying in the process. Rio shows up to take the boy and Agatha pleads with her. Death agrees she can give her more time but doesn’t specify how much.

As Nicky grows up, he helps his mom lure witches to her with a variety of tricks and schemes so she can siphon off their energy and magic. She’s getting stronger but Nicky asks why she can’t be friends with other witches.

During their travels, Nicky starts making up a song about walking a wind-y road. Agatha joins in as a way for the two to bond and they end up writing the first version of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road.” Nicky even performs it in at least one town – and probably others – after they changed wind-y road to Witches’ Road.

Rio eventually comes for Nicky and as Agatha buries her son and grieves, she sings their song and a young witch overhears. She’s heard the song and took it to be true and now her and her coven want to walk the road to get their desire. Agatha instantly realizes what this last gift from Nicky means.

For generations, Agatha uses the song as a lure to get one coven of witches after another to show up and let her sap their magic. It works flawlessly until the coven she brought together at Westview in Episode 1. That time, right as she was ready to make her move, a door actually appeared thanks to Billy and his imaged Witches’ Road waited within.

So yeah, “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” was a glorified fishing lure for generations of unlucky witches.

Who is Tommy?

Tommy is Billy’s twin brother. He appears in “WandaVision” and is seen boasting superspeed like Wanda’s brother Pietro. The penultimate episode of “Agatha All Along” seemed to show a boy being bullied and drowning in a pool and that’s the kid Tommy’s soul latched onto.

That’s likely the first place Billy and Agatha will try to go in their search for his brother. Whether that means a Billy-centered spinoff, or “Agatha All Along” Season 2 remains to be seen.

Was There a Post-Credit Scene?

No. There was no post-credit scene after the “Agatha All Along” finale. The final moments tease that Billy and Agatha — now a ghost — are heading out to find Tommy but there were no teases aside from that.

There is however already a confirmed story in the works that’s also spinning out from “WandaVision” and will likely have ties to this series. A Disney+ show focusing on what happened to the White Vision after the events of “WandaVision” is in the works with Paul Bettany back and helmed by Terry Matalas.

All episodes of “Agatha All Along” are now streaming on Disney+.