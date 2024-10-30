5 Big Questions We Need Answered in the ‘Agatha All Along’ Finale

The end of the witches’ road has seemingly come on “Agatha All Along” — unless the show gets a surprise second season renewal — with the finale hitting Disney+ on Wednesday night. And heading into it, there are a few big questions left.

First, let’s get caught up. At this point, only Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), Billy (Joe Locke) and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) are left in the coven, with the others dying in earlier episodes. Death herself is still on the table, too, as we officially found out last week that Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) is, in fact, Lady Death.

By our count, there are two trials left for the group to pass, assuming Rio does get her own. And if/when that happens, what comes next? We’ll certainly find out, but first, let’s run down the answers we definitely want to see in the episodes.

1. Is Tommy Alive?

We found out in Episodes 5 and 6 that Billy is actually on the road to find his brother Tommy. According to Billy, he can feel Tommy out there, but he just can’t find him. That said, Billy is still figuring out his powers.

So, is Tommy really alive somehow? Did he also find a new body outside the hex? The mechanics of it will no doubt be intriguing if he is around — but right now, it’s still an “if.”

2. Is Rio really trying to kill Agatha?

To say Rio and Agatha have a complicated relationship might be understating it. In episode 1, Rio comes storming in hot to Westview and back into Agatha’s life. Once Agatha is finally free of the spell, Rio attacks her at home, wishing all kinds of death on her (which makes more sense, now that we know her true identity).

But, come Episode 4, we learn that the women are exes, and Rio hurt Agatha a long time ago simply because she was doing her job. Was that job taking Agatha’s son Nicholas Scratch? Who knows (probably us, by the end of the night). There’s clearly still affection between the two though, as we see in a private moment between them shortly thereafter.

Marvel Studios

When Agatha’s mother tries to claim her daughter during her trial, Rio immediately jumps to Agatha’s defense, wanting to keep her safe. So yes, it’s complicated.

The question is, does Rio actually want Agatha dead? Or has she maybe been protecting her for centuries?

3. Will Agatha get her powers back?

Agatha’s journey down the road has, at least on the surface, always been about getting her powers back. Assuming she survives this whole endeavor, will she get her purple back at the end of the road? Is that actually what she truly wants?

This is the key to Agatha, and we need to know!

4. Who will make it out alive?

Yes, unfortunately, we had to stipulate “assuming she survives” above because the road has proven deadly. According to Agatha herself, only one person survived the road with her last time (many are assuming it was Rio, but we don’t know for certain).

So far, we’ve lost Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone). Rest in peace, you absolute legends. At the end of her trial, Lilia noted that Jen is the path forward, but will she survive? Will any of them?

5. Is Teen William or Billy?

Marvel Studios

During Lilia’s trial last week, Teen asked an important question: “Am I William or am I Billy?” He’s been struggling with his identity for years, having very little of either boy’s memories.

As we understand it, William died in that car crash and Billy entered his body. But is that permanent? Figuring out his true, current self is huge for Teen, and hopefully, we’ll get an answer in the finale.

“Agatha All Along” is now streaming on Disney+.

