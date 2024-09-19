‘Agatha All Along’ Showrunner Weighs in on Whether Wanda Is Really Dead

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” seemed to put a decisive nail in the coffin of Wanda Maximoff — or rather, a decisive temple crash — but if you weren’t sure, the first episode of “Agatha All Along” comes in hot confirming that yes, she’s really gone. But…is she?

In the premiere, now streaming on Disney+, we pick up with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) back in Westview, where she still believes herself to be Agnes. But, where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) left her as Agnes the nosy neighbor, we now find her as Agnes the detective.

As she rolls up to a crime scene, we learn that the Westview police found a Jane Doe in the woods. Her apparent cause of death is blunt force trauma, she has scarlet hair, and blackened fingers. All signs point to it being Wanda Maximoff.

And, as Agnes’ colleague says, “she’s really most sincerely dead.” But to that, Agnes retorts that you “never know.”

Now, we’ve long been skeptical that the destruction of the temple really killed her. Our running theory/hope? The crash killed the Scarlet Witch, but not Wanda herself. And “Agatha All Along” showrunner Jac Schaeffer enjoys that idea.

“I am keeping such a good poker face. What I will say is like, I really like how your mind works,” Schaeffer told TheWrap at a press day for the show. “That’s my response to that theory.”

As for whether Olsen might make a cameo at some point on “Agatha All Along,” Schaffer was tight-lipped.

“This is Agatha Harkness’s show,” Schaeffer explained, though she didn’t confirm one way or the other. “So that is what I will say is, Agatha is a lady who takes center stage.”

So, is there hope for the Wanda fans? Maybe. Only time will tell.