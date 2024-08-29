‘Agatha All Along’ and ‘Monsters’ Lead Most Anticipated TV Shows of September | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

Marvel’s spinoff and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series take the top slots

agatha-all-along-kathryn-hahn
Kathryn Hahn in "Agatha All Along." (Marvel/Disney)

As summer fades into autumn, television is ready to take center stage with a lineup of eagerly awaited new series and returning favorites. September is set to keep viewers engaged with some exciting premieres. According to the latest Whip Watch Report, among U.S. audiences the most anticipated shows of the month include the Marvel spinoff “Agatha All Along” and the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology Netflix series “Monsters.” Both shows top their respective categories, highlighting the diversity of content appealing to American audiences this fall.

The most anticipated new and returning shows of September
The most anticipated new and returning shows of September (Data via Whip Media)

Top 5 Most Anticipated New Shows

  1. Agatha All Along” (Sept.

Jerry Inman

Jerry Inman, Chief Marketing Officer of Whip Media is a marketing innovator and global brand builder with a passion for entertainment technology.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.