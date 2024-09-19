Spooky season has arrived early, and it flew in on the broomstick of Agatha Harkness. OK fine, technically the Marvel witch doesn’t need a broom to fly, but “Agatha All Along” does bring the witchiest of witch vibes with its playlist.

Thanks to the cast’s performance at the D23 Expo this year, we knew that Marvel’s latest series would feature another new original song, in the form of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road.” Unfortunately, we only hear the faint melody of it in the season premiere, as Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) unwittingly hums it in her car.

It comes in full in episode two, and on top of that, we already have a solid spooky season playlist building up in the episodes.

Here’s a rundown of all the songs in “Agatha All Along” (so far):

Episode 1

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” by Kathryn Hahn

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (True Crime Version)” by Matthew Mayfield

“The Night Is Ours” by David Gerard Lawrence and Charles Morton

“Season of the Witch” by Donovan

Episode 2

“On My Mind” by Blackhand

“Karakoram” by Kuljit Singh Bhamra

“Visions” by Plastic People

“The Gallery” by Wild Signals

“All Odds” by Wild Signals

“There’s a Road” by Kinney

“The Road to Happiness” by Natalie Poole

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” by Kathryn Hahn, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Patti Lupone

More to come…