Kathryn Hahn Recaps the Entire MCU in Song Ahead of ‘Agatha All Along’ | Video

Keeping up with everything that’s happened in the MCU so far is … a lot. We went ahead and did it for you, but on Wednesday night, “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along” star Kathryn Hahn showed us up and did her own recap — in song.

Returning for another night as guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Hahn welcomed Joe Locke as one of her guests. The “Heartstopper” star plays Agatha’s familiar in their upcoming series on Disney+. But before Locke came out, Hahn set the stage for the show a bit.

“Agatha doesn’t premiere until September 18 on Disney+, but in the meantime, a lot of people have asked me if they need to watch every single Marvel movie and show in order to enjoy it,” Hahn explained. “And the answer is no. But if you do want to get caught up on everything that’s going on in the MCU, I’m gonna do it for you now, through the power of song.”

From there, the piano kicked in and Hahn did indeed launch into a musical number, beginning with “Iron Man” and culminating in “Agatha All Along.” She was quickly joined by a back-up chorus — naturally, they were all wearing Avengers costumes — and an enthusiastic audience clapping along.

Hahn did have to correct her backup singers, as they “mistakenly” called the Avengers “bangable” instead of “bankable,” and she snuck in a dig at Josh Brolin’s Thanos, who had “a chin that looks like giant purple testicles,” but less than four minutes later, she made it through.

Kathryn Hahn singing the summary of the entire MCU. pic.twitter.com/r7pIiuTGfR — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) July 11, 2024

You can watch Hahn’s musical moment in the video above.