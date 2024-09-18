‘Agatha All Along’ Episode Release Schedule

Marvel’s latest addition to their TV suite, “Agatha All Along,” arrives on Disney+ Wednesday.

The highly anticipated “Wandavision” spin-off follows Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness as she attempts to navigate the witching world, stripped of the powers she once had.

The witch assembled a star-studded coven to accompany her, with the likes of Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone to name a few. Produced by Marvel Studios, the series picks up where Agatha was left behind at the end “Wandavision.” Much of the same cast and production team returned for “Agatha All Along,” including EGOT musical duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Here’s all you need to know to watch “Agatha All Along”:

When does “Agatha All Along” premiere?

The first two episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT. “Agatha All Along” will release the first two episodes at once, followed by one per week until Oct. 30, when the final two episodes will premiere in a back-to-back finale event, just in time for Halloween.

See the full episode release schedule here:

Episodes 1 and 2, Sept. 18

Episode 3, Sept. 25

Episode 4, Oct. 2

Episode 5, Oct. 9

Episode 6, Oct. 16

Episode 7, Oct. 23

Episodes 8 and 9, Oct. 30 (Finale)

What is “Agatha All Along” about?

The spin-off follows Agatha Harkness after she has been stripped of her witching powers. She teams up with a goth teenager, who helps her escape the entrapment of Wanda’s spell that ends the previous series. Without her magical powers, Agatha and the teen form a new coven of witches to help her face the trials to get them back.

Who stars in “Agatha All Along?”

Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha, with Aubrey Plaza joining as Rio Vidal, a new character serving as a frenemy of Agatha’s with a secret past connection. Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Billy Kaplan and Jennifer Kale are all set to appear in the new Disney+ series.

Watch the trailer: