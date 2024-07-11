‘Agatha All Along’ Cast Guide: Who’s In Marvel’s Next TV Series? | Photos

There’s very little we know for sure about Marvel’s next TV series, beyond the fact that, well, it’s been Agatha all along.
The aptly named “Agatha All Along” is centered on Kathryn Hahn’s character from “WandaVision” and is indeed named for the catchy tune she sang in that series. The show will follow Agatha as she works to not only get her powers back after Wanda’s spell left her trapped in a TV character persona, but also builds her own coven.
Here’s who we know for sure might be in or associated with that coven in the “Agatha All Along” cast ahead of the show’s Sept. 18 premiere on Disney+.
Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) — Agatha is the witch at the center of all mischief in Westview, first introduced in “WandaVision.” Kathryn Hahn returns to play the character, and you’ll recognize her from many things, including “Parks and Recreation,” “We’re the Millers” and “Bad Moms.”
Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) — Rio appears to be an entirely new character, created specifically for the show as part of Agatha’s coven. She’s played by fellow “Parks and Rec” alum Aubrey Plaza, who also starred in “Ingrid Goes West” and “The White Lotus.”
Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke) — Billy is Agatha’s “familiar,” but the internet seems pretty convinced he’s actually Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s son. We’ll find out in due time, but we do know that he’s played by Joe Locke, who fans might’ve previously seen in “Heartstopper.”
Lilia Calderu (Patti Lupone) — Patti Lupone is a legend at this point, thanks to her work on Broadway, so she had no qualms about dropping a few spoilers on her “Agatha” character. She revealed during an appearance on “The View” that she’ll be playing Lilia Calderu.
Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) — Jennifer Kale is a sorceress in the MCU, and likely part of Agatha’s coven. She’ll be played by “SNL” alum and stand-up comedian Sasheer Zamata.
Ali Ahn — Ali Ahn’s character is still shrouded in mystery, though the internet is convinced she’s playing Alice Gulliver in “Agatha All Along.” Ahn has previously starred in multiple series, including “Raising Dion,” “The Diplomat” and more.
Maria Dizzia — Maria Dizzia’s casting reveal came at the same time as Ali Ahn’s and similarly, her exact character has been kept secret. She’s appeared in several TV series, including “Life & Beth,” “The Staircase,” and “Orange Is the New Black.”
Paul Adelstein — Paul Adelstein will also be playing a mystery role in the MCU series. You’ll recognize him from “Cruel Summer,” “The Menu,” “Prison Break” and a lot more.
Miles Gutierrez-Riley — Miles Gutierrez-Riley is rumored to be starring as Billy’s boyfriend in the series, but his role has not been officially revealed yet. You’ll recognize the actor from “The Wilds,” or possibly “I Wish You All the Best.”
Okwui Okpokwasili — Okwui Okpokwasili appeared as Doctor Beehibe in “The Exorcist: Believer” but her role in “Agatha All Along” remains a mystery.
Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) — Debra Jo Rupp is another “WandaVision” returner, reprising her role of Sharon Davis. Rupp is, of course, best known for her role as Kitty Foreman in “That 70’s Show,” and now again in “That 90’s Show.”
Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford) — Emma Caulfield Ford is the last “WandaVision” vet returning for “Agatha All Along” (at least that we know of). Most people recognize her as Anya from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” though.
