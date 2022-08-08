The streets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be safe from the Punisher for a bit longer. After seemingly announcing that Jon Bernthal’s violent character would return, Rosario Dawson is now taking back her words.

“I can’t be trusted…!” the actress tweeted. “Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…”

I can’t be trusted…!

Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently.

My bad.

I get excited.

Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

The initial news came as Dawson was appearing at C2E2 on Sunday, when she was asked by a fan if she’d be up for returning to the MCU as Night Nurse, the character she originated in Netflix’s “Daredevil” series. The character would go on to appear in almost all of the Netflix series, except one: “The Punisher.” And, after wholeheartedly saying “yes,” Dawson seemed to indicate that fans will see Jon Bernthal suit up again.

“I found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again, so I feel like it’s my second chance, because it was the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal,” she said. “So, let’s all make it happen collectively guys.”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Rosario Dawson reveals at #C2E22022 that #ThePunisher is getting revived with Jon Bernthal returning pic.twitter.com/c3VInNf3dJ — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022

Starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, “The Punisher” ran for two seasons on Netflix, from 2017-2019. The character was first introduced in Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil,” and he was largely praised by fans as one of the best Marvel castings to date.

“The Punisher” was part of a five-series mini-Marvel universe on Netflix which also included “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” All the shows were cancelled, but with Marvel Studios now spearheading more intimately MCU-connected TV shows on Disney+, the characters are seemingly making a comeback — Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio from “Daredevil” are starring in the upcoming series “Echo” before leading the new “Daredevil” show on Disney+.

Reps for Marvel did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the situation.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story took Dawson’s comments to suggest that Bernthal would be returning as Punisher. The article has been updated to reflect Dawson’s clarifying statement.