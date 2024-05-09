Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Finds Its Galactus in ‘The Witch’ Actor Ralph Ineson

The news comes on the heels of John Malkovich joining the Marvel feature

Ralph Ineson attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The First Omen" (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Marvel Studios has found its Devourer of Worlds, aka Galactus, in English genre actor Ralph Ineson, who is in talks to join the cast of “Fantastic Four,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The news comes on the heels of John Malkovich joining the film earlier on Thursday.

Galactus is a towering, cosmic entity in the Marvel universe that travels the galaxies in search of planets that can satisfy his hunger. Galactus made his big-screen debut in 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” where he appeared as a CGI-generated cosmic cloud, that both audiences and Marvel fans dreaded.

Marvel first revealed the core cast of the Fantastic Four back in February, after months of rumors and speculation. Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will become Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn will play Kirby’s brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. Paul Walter Hauser also recently joined the cast in a mystery role.

“WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman is directing “Fantastic Four” from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, along with Peter Cameron who also wrote on the project. 

Ineson can currently be seen as a priest in 20th Century Studios’ “The First Omen,” which is currently in theaters, and he also had a key role in 2023’s sci-fi film “The Creator” from director Gareth Edwards. Ineson is currently in production on Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” with other past credits that include “Game of Thrones” and “The Witch.” He is repped by Gersh, and Gordon and French.

