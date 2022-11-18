The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in November 2022

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new month for streaming. November is here, which means a bevy of new movies are either now streaming or about to be streaming on your friendly neighborhood streaming service. While narrowing down the choice of what to watch can be difficult, we’ve curated a guide to the best new movies streaming in November below, from bona fide new releases like “Enola Holmes 2” and “Disenchanted” to recently release films now streaming like “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Nope” to excellent library titles like “Christmas Vacation” and Ridley Scott’s director’s cut of “Kingdom of Heaven.”

There’s a little something for everyone, so dig in and happy viewing.

See How They Run

Searchlight Pictures

Nov. 1, HBO Max

Wanna watch a brand new movie? The 20th Century Studios whodunit “See How They Run” is now streaming on HBO Max, just a couple of months after it first hit theaters. Set in London’s West End theater scene in the 1950s, the story follows two cops – a seasoned veteran played by Sam Rockwell and his eager rookie played by Saoirse Ronan – who are investigating a murder surrounding a planned film adaptation of a popular play. Hijinks ensue. – Adam Chitwood

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Warner Bros.

Nov. 1, HBO Max

What better way to get ready for the holidays than watching (or rewatching) “Christmas Vacation?” The third film in John Hughes’ “Vacation” franchise is the best of the bunch, and has become a holiday staple since its release in 1989. Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo lead the ensemble as the heads of the Griswold family, who are inviting extended family from both sides to their house for the holidays. Mean-spirited to some, “Christmas Vacation” gets to the truth of the anxiety and chaos that abounds for many families during the holidays, and serves as a funny (and somewhat cathartic) watch. – Adam Chitwood

The Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros.

Nov. 1, HBO Max

Harry Potter is back! Again. All eight “Harry Potter” films are once again streaming on HBO Max, and while not exactly “new,” they’re some of the most rewatchable and binge-able films in recent memory, so it’s certainly worth highlighting that you can stream them all again on the prestige streaming platform. They also make for a great way to get in the holiday spirit, especially the first couple of films. – Adam Chitwood

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (and II, III, IV, V, VI, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, Nemesis)

Paramount Pictures

Nov. 1, HBO Max

If it’s a “Star Trek” movie marathon you’re looking for, HBO Max has 10 to choose from (although not of the J.J. Abrams variety). Witness the evolution from “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” all the way up through “Nemesis.” And while the film franchise has varying degrees of quality throughout, a couple of the entries are stunners (“Wrath of Khan” in particular) and it remains a fascinating extension of the sci-fi TV franchise. – Adam Chitwood

While We’re Young

A24

Nov. 1, HBO Max

Noah Baumbach’s ode to generational differences in relationships is a delightful continuation of his “fun phase” launched with “Frances Ha.” In “While We’re Young,” Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts play a couple who kicks off a friendship with a younger couple, played by Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried. The comedy comes from Stiller and Watts trying to cling to their youth, while Driver and Seyfried’s characters are a conduit through which Baumbach comments on the naïveté of the young (and, sometimes, dumb). – Adam Chitwood

Death Becomes Her

Universal Pictures

Nov. 1, HBO Max

Robert Zemeckis’ “Death Becomes Her” defies genre. It’s one part supernatural thriller, one part rom-com and one part slapstick. But it’s all delightful. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn play two women who are in love with the same man, played by Bruce Willis. Years after Willis leaves Hawn’s character for Streep, Hawn’s character appears rejuvenated and looking more beautiful than ever. How? She took a secret beauty serum that’s made her immortal, and now Streep wants her hands on it. Hilarity ensues as Zemeckis delights in practical and special effects (including some killer makeup) throughout. – Adam Chitwood

Scarface

Al Pacino in “Scarface”

Nov. 1, Peacock

In the brilliant documentary “De Palma,” director Brian De Palma talked about how he didn’t want his version of “Scarface,” based on Howard Hawks’ 1932 version, to be a bunch of Italian gangsters in the typical, stuffy settings. Instead, he wanted to embrace the Miami of the 1980s; he described his aesthetic as “acrylic.” And it really is what sets this version apart, not only from the original “Scarface” but from virtually every gangster movie that came before (or since). Beautifully rendered with De Palma’s stylistic flair turned up to 11, with a moody electronic score by Donna Summer producer Giorgio Moroder and a terrifically over-the-top performance from Al Pacino (who would never be allowed to play the same role if he were today). It’s an absolute delight. And if you haven’t watched in a while, it’s interesting how the gangster stuff, while effective, isn’t the best – instead, it’s the quiet moments when Pacino is bumbling his way to the top with his knucklehead buddy (played by the great, underrated Steven Bauer). What a movie. – Drew Taylor

Black Rain

Paramount Pictures

Nov. 1, Paramount+

One of Ridley Scott’s most underrated films (alongside “The Counselor”), “Black Rain” stars Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia as NYPD cops who arrest a member of the Japanese mafia (or yakuza) and are forced to escort him back to Japan. Part hardboiled crime caper, part fish-out-of-water comedy, Scott’s slickly photographed (by future “Speed” director Jan de Bont) thriller is a total blast. While not the most culturally sensitive depiction of Japan, with plenty of questionable racial slurs and a general lack of inclusivity (Douglas of course falls in love with an American played by Kate Capshaw instead of a Japanese love interest), it can still be enjoyed – at a comfortable distance. It has a great score by Hans Zimmer, one of the most shocking death sequences in cinema and Douglas at his coolest, doesn’t-give-a-damn best. Just look up the poster. The neon, the sunglasses, the motorcycle. It’s glorious. – Drew Taylor

Hot Rod

Paramount Pictures

Nov. 1, Paramount+

Just as The Lonely Island was breaking out on “Saturday Night Live,” they were enlisted to spearhead a movie of their own. That resulting film is “Hot Rod,” and while it’s not as tight as their subsequent film “Popstar,” it remains a delightfully silly and wonderful little miracle of a film. Andy Samberg stars as Rod, an aspiring stuntman who decides to attempt a death-defying stunt to prove to his stepfather he’s worth a darn (his stepfather could not care less). Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Ian McShane, Isla Fisher, Jorma Taccone and Will Arnett all deliver memorable comedic turns here, and the film features a delightfully deranged musical sequence set to “You’re the Voice” by John Farnham. – Adam Chitwood

John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.

Paramount Pictures

Nov. 1, Paramount+

Has the time come that we can admit that “Escape from L.A.” is actually very good? Carpenter’s long overdue legacy sequel saw Snake Plissken (once again played by frequent Carpenter collaborator Kurt Russell), the charismatic criminal from his 1981 cult classic “Escape from New York.” This time Snake is embroiled in a plot to rescue the President’s daughter from a revolutionary who has taken over futuristic Los Angeles (now a criminalized island off the coast of America) and retrieve a super-weapon that could cast the world into permanent darkness. Pretty high stakes! But the execution is beyond silly (this isn’t a bad thing), from a parade of genre legends in supporting roles (Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi, Peter Fonda, Cliff Robertson, Pam Grier, Bruce Campbell) to a tone that is definitely skewered in the more irreverent direction than the original, it’s all a goof. But what a goof it is. – Drew Taylor

Seven Psychopaths

CBS Films

With writer/director Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” making waves in theaters (with some strong Oscar buzz), why not watch one of his earlier films? “Seven Psychopaths,” easily his most underrated film (he would follow this up with the Oscar-winning “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), is a gonzo, multilayered crime comedy that does indeed feature seven psychopaths, although the actual number is probably much higher. “Seven Psychopaths” is also the name of the screenplay that a twitchy writer played by Colin Farrell is writing. He’s also involved in a dog-stealing scheme with Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken and one day they steal the wrong gangster’s (Woody Harrelson) dog, leading to a hilariously tragic (or is it tragically hilarious?) chain of events that involves lots and lots of bloodshed. Misidentified as a Tarantino homage, “Seven Psychopaths” is much, much more. Why don’t you give it a shot? (Pun intended.) – Drew Taylor

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)

20th Century Fox

Nov. 1, Prime Video

If you’ve never seen the director’s cut of Ridley Scott’s 2005 historical epic “Kingdom of Heaven,” make this one a priority. The film is Scott’s chronicle of the Crusades through the eyes of a French blacksmith played by Orlando Bloom, but the director’s cut of the film – which is nearly an hour longer – paints a more complete picture of the conflict and the characters involved, particularly Edward Norton’s masked King Baldwin. This is one of Scott’s best films, hands down. – Adam Chitwood

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Paramount Pictures

Nov. 1, Prime Video

Jonathan Demme followed his disastrous (but still fascinating) remake of “Charade” with another high-profile remake of John Frankenheimer’s paranoid classic “The Manchurian Candidate.” The results, this time around, were much better. Demme re-teamed with his “Philadelphia” star Denzel Washington for the project, which replaced the Cold War conspiracy for a much more modern, Bush-era mystery. The result is surprisingly satisfying, with Demme’s penchant for characters staring directly into the camera lens carrying an even more sinister weight. (Regular Demme collaborator Tak Fujimoto’s cinematography is, once again, terrific.) And the cast is more than game, with Meryl Streep in the Angel Lansbury role (taking inspiration from, among others, Hillary Clinton) and Jeffrey Wright as one of Washington’s army buddies whose grip on reality is even more tenuous. But Demme’s energetic direction is the real star here. His love of his characters, his interest in the color of local communities, his distrust of powerful entities and his commitment to something really scary, is all felt here. Even the biggest skeptic of a ”Manchurian Candidate” remake will be swayed the other way with this one. – Drew Taylor

Oblivion

Universal Pictures

Nov. 1, Hulu

If you loved “Top Gun: Maverick” (and, honestly, who doesn’t love “Top Gun: Maverick?”), then you should watch the first team-up between Tom Cruise and filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, 2013’s post-apocalyptic adventure “Oblivion?” In “Oblivion” Cruise basically plays a human WALL•E, left on a deserted earth to make sure that the equipment mankind has left behind still functions. But of course, there’s much more to it, and as Cruise slowly uncovers the devious plot, he will learn more about himself (and what actually happened on earth). Shot with Kosinski’s unparalleled precision and commitment to detail, “Oblivion” feels like an unheralded classic. It hums along on Cruise’s megawatt charm and the vaguely threatening nature of his costars, from Andrea Riseborough to Morgan Freeman to Melissa Leo, along with some truly mindboggling visuals, typified by Cruise’s “bubble ship” and floating apartment. It also has one of the best main-on-end credits sequences and theme songs (performed by French electronic artist M83, who also composed the music for the rest of the movie). Time to get lost in “Oblivion.” – Drew Taylor

The Cabin in the Woods

Lionsgate

Nov. 3, Peacock

If you want to prolong the seasonal scariness of Halloween, “The Cabin in the Woods” is a great place to start. Co-written and directed by Drew Goddard, a wunderkind who had contributed memorable episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Lost” (he’d also written J.J. Abrams’ found footage sensation “Cloverfield”), he entered the horror genre by turning it inside out. If you’ve never seen it before, get ready for your new favorite spooky movie. “The Cabin in the Woods” follows a group of cute, smart college kids (played by Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison and Fran Kranz), who go away for a long weekend at a cabin in the woods that wouldn’t be out of home in a “Evil Dead” movie (“Evil Dead II” cinematographer Peter Deming also shot “The Cabin in the Woods”). Once they get there, wouldn’t you know it? Something truly horrible happens to them. But there’s a twist! And what a twist it is. (It’s too good to give away here.) Not even the stink of an association with Joss Whedon (who co-wrote and produced) can bring down “The Cabin in the Woods.” Simply put, it’s a new horror classic and feels just as cutting edge and subversive as it did 10 years ago (!) – Drew Taylor

Enola Holmes 2

Legendary/Netflix

Nov. 4, Netflix

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown returns to reprise her adventurous role of Enola Holmes in the sequel to Harry Bradbeer’s 2020 film “Enola Holmes.” Henry Cavill returns beside her as her beloved older brother Sherlock. Unfortunately, Sam Claflin’s Mycroft did not make a reappearance, but Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes (their mother) does! In “Enola Holmes 2,” Enola sets out to start her own detective agency, and she is finding her footing in a new case when her feelings for Tewkesbury as well as her involvement in unraveling loose threads complicate matters. Then, Sherlock realizes that a case he is working on tangles with Enola’s, so the two must team up to work together and solve their respective mysteries. Themes of family, friendship, loneliness, love and of course historical intricacies make this follow-up to the first film a must watch. – Dessi Gomez

My Policeman

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in “My Policeman”

Nov. 4, Prime Video

Harry Styles appears in two films on this list, but the first is his dramatic turn in the Bethan Roberts adaptation “My Policeman.” Set in 1950s Brighton, the story follows a policeman (Styles) who marries a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) while also being in a relationship with a male museum curator (David Dawson). The film was released in theaters in October before making its Prime Video streaming debut this month. – Adam Chitwood

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me

Apple TV+

Nov. 4, Apple TV+

Directed by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), this documentary provides an authentic look into singer and actress Selena Gomez’s life between her “Revival Tour” and the release of the film itself, during which she received her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Keshishian gives us all sorts of glimpses into Gomez’s headspace, as well as her efforts to improve the world around her in terms of mental health — both by joining in the conversation and brainstorming a bill that sets up a therapy class in school past the childhood years. Gomez’s vulnerability behind her diagnosis, coupled with her lupus, is stunning and moving. The film also lightly explores the context of her former relationship with Justin Bieber, as well as the release of “Lose You to Love Me,” which takes on a deeper meaning in the documentary. Gomez also recorded a song with the same title as the film, which closes out the intimate look into her life. – Dessi Gomez

Don’t Worry Darling

Warner Bros.

Nov. 7, HBO Max

Time to watch the movie you’ve only ever talked about. “Don’t Worry Darling” sparked a series of controversies, each with a varying degree of believability, from director Olivia Wilde firing Shia LeBeouf before production (and then supposedly feuding with star Florence Pugh) to costar Harry Styles maybe spitting on Chris Pine at a premiere. This was a movie constantly caught up in a typhoon of tabloid tidbits, which is a shame because the movie itself is pretty good. Wilde, taking a wild swing after her debut feature “Booksmart,” goes all in for a movie that imagines “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” as an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” It doesn’t totally work (particularly the big twist ending), but there’s so much of the movie to love and luxuriate in – from the wonderfully calibrated performances, particularly from Pugh and Pine, to the midcentury modern architecture and design (the movie was partially shot in midcentury oasis Palm Springs) to the technical accomplishments of Matthew Libatique’s lush cinematography and John Powell’s evocative, unnerving score. Chances are there will be more, too, to dissect upon repeated viewings. – Drew Taylor

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Vertical Entertainment

The film adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s beloved novel makes a perfect watch to put you in the mood for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas. Aj Fikry (Kunal Nayyar), a grumpy bookstore owner who strongly dislikes any cliché stories like memoirs, ghostwritten books and more, experiences a total life shift when a young orphaned girl is left in his bookstore. He decides to adopt Maya, shortly after one of his most prized possessions is stolen. Then Amelia (Lucy Hale) comes into his life, and he realizes he doesn’t want to spend the rest of it alone (to be fair, his first wife tragically passed away in a car accident.) The way Zevin weaves intertextuality into the film makes it just as enjoyable as the book, and she encouraged multiple watches of the film in an interview with TheWrap. Her frequent collaborator, Hans Canosa, directed her screenplay. – Dessi Gomez

Disenchanted

Disney+

Nov. 18, Disney+

It’s been a whopping 15 years (!) since “Enchanted,” Disney’s hilarious live-action comedy that saw an animated princess (played by Amy Adams) invade our world, “Splash”-style. A sequel is long, long, long overdue. But thankfully it’s here! Everybody from the first movie, including Adams, Patrick Demsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden (along with composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz), have returned for the follow-up, which sees Giselle and Robert moving to the suburbs and becoming, well, “Disenchanted.” Of course Giselle makes a wish for something more magical and all hell breaks loose. Based on a pair of trailers and a presentation in September at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, “Disenchanted” feels like a very world and just-as-magical second movie. Hopefully we won’t have to wait as long for part 3. – Drew Taylor

Nope

Universal

Nov. 18, Peacock

Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker who designs his movies to be watched and rewatched, so that the symbols and thematic underpinnings are only revealed during these repeat outings. And “Nope,” his latest feature, is no different. “Nope” primarily concerns what happens when two adult siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) take over their family’s horse ranch. While staying on the ranch they are menaced by a sinister UFO hiding in a nearby cloud. There is, of course, so much more to this, not only in the plot, which also concerns a nearby Old West theme park owned by a former child star (Steven Yuen), who had a traumatic event in his past and the continued efforts by the siblings to capture the UFO on camera. But there is also so much more happening beneath the surface, from a critique of the exploitation of animals in film to our own addiction to spectacle (and documenting our own lives). You could also just watch it again because it’s a big, beautiful, bloody horror epic and truly, as Peele calls it, “the great American UFO story.” – Drew Taylor

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

Disney+

Nov. 18, Disney+

How much do you really know about Mickey Mouse? From his creation, as an animated character, by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks after a crushing professional defeat, to being enshrined as a corporate symbol and style icon, to a more recent role as an ambassador for a new series of shorts (and an accompanying merchandise line and theme park attraction), Mickey has really done it all. And this surprisingly insightful and heartfelt documentary by Jeff Malmberg, which premiered earlier this year at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, explores all of Mickey’s eras and the plucky, hopeful optimism that has made him resonate through the years. (It also, surprisingly, goes into the darker and more harmful periods of the character, including the short that depicted Mickey wearing blackface.) An honest, loving portrayal of a character who means so much to so many people, “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” is a terrific documentary. And as an added bonus, during the course of the documentary you get to watch Disney animators create a new Mickey Mouse short. It’s a hoot. – Drew Taylor

Good Night, Oppy

Prime Video

Nov. 23, Prime Video

There have been a ton of terrific documentaries released this year (there are some on this very list, in fact!) but nothing quite like “Good Night Oppy.” The subject matter here is fairly light – it chronicles the design and implementation of the Mars rovers, those rascally robots that landed on the red planet in 2004 and far outlived their expected expiration. Instead, they tooled around on Mars, figured out that there was probably water on the surface of the planet at one point (a huge breakthrough for science and humanity) and, in the process, gained a personality (of sorts). And if it was just full of archival footage and talking head interviews with the designers and scientists, that’d be one thing. But what sets “Good Night Oppy” apart is its extensive use of CGI, courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic, to put you on the planet along with the two rovers (Oppy refers to the second, longer-lasting robot named Opportunity), along with the narration by Angela Bassett. This documentary will reduce you to tears. And again – and we cannot stress this enough – it’s about a pair of robots on the surface of an alien world. But it’s hard not to fall in love. – Drew Taylor

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Marvel Studios

Nov. 25, Disney+

In October, Disney+ debuted “Werewolf by Night,” the first “Marvel Studios Special Presentation” – basically a mini-movie themed to a holiday (in that case Halloween). Now we’re back with another installment, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.” Written and directed by James Gunn, who did the same for all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies (“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” is due in May), this new special sees the team (including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper) celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. (We last saw them in “Thor: Love & Thunder,” which is also available on Disney+ right now.) According to the charming teaser trailer, it looks like the gang will be visiting earth and will have have a run-in with Kevin Bacon, Star Lord’s hero. The Guardians of the Galaxy property feels particularly well-suited for a little hour-long movie, given its emphasis on rapid-fire jokes and big emotion. Beam us up! – Drew Taylor