‘Falling for Christmas’ Climbs as ‘Nope’ Debuts on Most-Streamed Movie List | Chart 

Lindsay Lohan is the new queen of the holidays

“Falling for Christmas,” the new Netflix holiday rom-com starring Lohan and Chord Overstreet, was the most streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s viewer data. The flick, directed by Janeen Damien, was in second place the week prior; it ended up leapfrogging another strong recent performer for Netflix – “Enola Holmes 2,” which had been the most streamed movie for two straight weeks.

It’s the week of Thanksgiving… but movie fans are already getting prepared for Christmas, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker. (Or maybe the Lindsday Lohan renaissance is just in full swing now.)

Overall, Netflix claimed 4 of the top 10 most streamed movies of the week – down two films from last week. (“Where the Crawdad Sings” and “Slumberland,” the new Jason Mamoa adventure movie, claimed the fourth and tenth spots, respectively.)

Disney+ grabbed the bronze medal with “Disenchanted,” while Peacock returned to the weekly ranker with the streaming debut of “Nope.” The Jordan Peele horror picture debuted in the eighth spot overall, after hitting Peacock on November 18.

Apple TV+ also returned to the top 10 by leaning into the holiday spirit early this year. “Spirited,” Apple’s new musical comedy starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, put the tech giant in the seventh spot for the week. Meanwhile, Paramount+ earned the fifth spot thanks to “Smile,” the psychological thriller that’s decidedly not a holiday movie.

Lastly, while Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might have ended their IRL romance, their run on the Whip Media ranker is still going strong: “Don’t Worry Darling” landed at No. 6 for the week.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.