Falling for Christmas

Chord Overstreet as Jake, Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in "Falling For Christmas" (Scott Everett White/Netflix)

‘Falling for Christmas’ Climbs as ‘Nope’ Debuts on Most-Streamed Movie List | Chart 

by | November 25, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Lindsay Lohan is the new queen of the holidays

It’s the week of Thanksgiving… but movie fans are already getting prepared for Christmas, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker. (Or maybe the Lindsday Lohan renaissance is just in full swing now.) 

“Falling for Christmas,” the new Netflix holiday rom-com starring Lohan and Chord Overstreet, was the most streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s viewer data. The flick, directed by Janeen Damien, was in second place the week prior; it ended up leapfrogging another strong recent performer for Netflix – “Enola Holmes 2,” which had been the most streamed movie for two straight weeks. 

