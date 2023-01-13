(From L-R): Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Janet McTeer, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, Rob Yang, Arturo Castro, and Mark St. Cyr in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

‘The Menu’ on HBO Max Dethrones Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ for Most-Streamed Movie | Chart

by | January 13, 2023 @ 10:47 AM

The horror comedy breaks the ”Knives Out“ sequel’s two-week streak at the top of the charts

What are viewers in the mood for now that the holidays have wrapped up? Dark comedy horror flicks, apparently. “The Menu” took the top spot in our latest rankings of the most streamed movies in the U.S., according to data from Whip Media’s TV Time app, a TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

“The Menu” hit HBO Max on Jan. 3 — and fans immediately gravitated towards it. The movie — which earned upwards of $75 million during its box office run between September and November — leapfrogged Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which had led Whip Media’s rankings the previous two weeks.

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

