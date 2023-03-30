Karen-Barroeta

Telemundo’s Production and Development EVP’s Advice for Tense Work Situations: ‘Don’t React in the Moment’

by | March 30, 2023 @ 3:47 PM

Office With a View: Karen Barroeta says taking your time and using emotional intelligence can pay off

When faced with tense work situations, Karen Barroeta recommends that industry newcomers hone their emotional intelligence and rein in one’s immediate feelings when confronted with a difficult conversation.

“It’s very important when there are situations, that you learn first to listen to others [and] find feedback [from] people that you trust,” Barroeta, the executive vice president of production and development at Telemundo Global Studios, told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “Don’t react in the moment. Find time to think about the situation and then strategize about it.”

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

