Jonah Peretti

BuzzFeed CEO Urges Digital Media Entrepreneurs to Find and Ride ‘the Wave That’s Forming’

by | March 10, 2023 @ 11:00 AM

”Having a trend that you can align with is really important,“ says Jonah Peretti

Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, began his career as a high school computer teacher in New Orleans in the late 1990s. “It was a time when technology was a new thing in high schools, and we were figuring out how to help kids understand these shifts and use these new tools,” Peretti told TheWrap in a recent conversation at New York-based BuzzFeed’s Hollywood headquarters.

Then, in 2001, Peretti went viral.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Stephanie-Hsu-EEAAO

#OscarsSoOld? Movies That Appeal to Younger Audiences Are Scant in Oscars Lineup | Charts￼
bob-ger-hulu-sale

Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Open to Selling Hulu – But Finding a Buyer Will Be a Challenge | Analysis
jonathan majors creed III

Another KO: ‘Creed III’ Gives Major Streaming Boosts to Previous ‘Creed,’ ‘Rocky’ Films | Chart

Can Disney CEO Bob Iger Deliver on a Promise to Juggle Creativity and Costs? | Analysis
Scream VI

‘Scream VI’ Likely to Break Franchise Box Office Record – Even Without Neve Campbell

Ratings: Fox News Viewership Remains Steady Amid Dominion Lawsuit Revelations
Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Amazon Rocks Most In-Demand New Shows List With ‘Daisy Jones,’ ‘The Consultant’ | Chart

The Liars of Media: Carlos Watson, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News