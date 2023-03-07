BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti

Courtesy BuzzFeed

No Bylines for Bots: BuzzFeed CEO Says AI Won’t Replace Human Journalists

by | March 7, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

”The place where I’m most excited about AI is not in news, but in entertainment,“ Jonah Peretti says

On a recent drive to BuzzFeed’s Los Angeles headquarters, I spied through the car window a delivery robot labeled “Ellen” toddling down Cahuenga Blvd. with the apparent goal of delivering lunch.

There was something oddly appropriate about encountering the labor-saving Ellen just before speaking to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, who has spent the last few weeks trying to explain to the public that BuzzFeed’s recently-announced foray into artificial intelligence doesn’t mean that his digital media company plans to replace its news reporters with robots.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Zendaya and Hunter Schafer draw young audiences to HBO Max.

HBO Max Dominates the Young Adult Category With ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death’ | Charts
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son after a high-profile trial.

Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Hits No. 1 as Real-Life Trial Comes to a Close | Charts
Fox News hosts Dominion Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Fatal Blow’ Deposition Won’t Harm Fox News: Viewers ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’
cocaine-bear

Inside the Meme-Focused ‘Cocaine Bear’ Marketing Strategy That Roared at the Box Office
A figurative camera created by Dall-E

Social Media Is Changing – and Paid Accounts Are the Response | PRO Insight
john-wick-4-keanu-reeves

‘John Wick’ and ‘Shazam’ Sequels Top Most Anticipated Films of March | Chart
Gratitude Productions' Lindsay Goffman

Gratitude Productions Founder on Mining ‘Overlooked’ IP: ‘If You Really Believe in Something, Keep Going’
rupert-lachlan-murdoch

Dominion’s Lawsuit Won’t Break Fox News – But It Opens the Door to Other Financial Troubles | Analysis