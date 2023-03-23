Fareeda Ahmed/photo credit Jody Christopherson

One of Hollywood’s Top Tech Consultants Calls Out ‘Gendered Feedback’ in the Workplace

by | March 23, 2023 @ 3:26 PM

Office With a View: Innovation expert Fareeda Ahmed had to get past her own impostor syndrome to emerge as a powerful advisor to studios and other media companies

Fareeda Ahmed has seen her share of sexist environments. She got her MBA at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, worked on Wall Street and most recently joined Arthur D. Little, a global consulting firm, to advise Hollywood firms on technology. The Consulting Report named her one of 2023’s top 25 digital transformation leaders: She was one of only five women on the list, and she can tell you why.

“Consulting can be a really difficult industry for women,” she told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “Women, including myself, go through impostor syndrome, undercutting ourselves and apologizing before we give answers can undermine the trust that’s required for successful consulting engagements. To be perceived as a trusted expert, a wise advisor requires a different paradigm of what it is to be a woman, in my opinion.”

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

