CBS Cancels ‘East New York’ and ‘True Lies’ After First Seasons

CBS is dropping the ax “East New York” and “True Lies” after one season. The CBS dramas’ Season 1 finales will now mark the end of both shows, airing Sunday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 17, respectively.

The news comes shortly after the network reversed course and renewed the drama series “S.W.A.T.” for a seventh and final season.

A description for the “East New York” finale teases that the “Haywood’s (Amanda Warren) leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Jimmy Smits) is put to the test.”

“True Lies” will wrap up its run with a two-part finale. “After a van full of computer software containing confidential information about Omega Sector operatives gets hijacked, the team enlists the help of Max (Charlie Nix), a teen hacker, to learn who is going after the agency. When Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) discover that Max is dating their daughter, Dana (Annabella Didion), their actions put the mission in jeopardy.

“East New York” followed the officers and detectives of the NYPD’s 74th precinct in Brooklyn. Heading up the precinct was Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted commanding officer.

A reboot of the successful film from James Cameron, “True Lies” revolved around a suburban housewife who discovers her computer consultant husband is an international spy, a discovery that sets them on a path to save the world and their marriage.

“In doing something like this where you’re doing something that is related to such an iconic film, you have to make a choice whether you’re trying to do the same thing or whether you’re trying to do it different related thing,” Nix told TheWrap ahead of the series premiere March 1. “Certainly, there aren’t two Arnold Schwarzeneggers, you know what I mean?”

“In looking for actors, it was important to find someone who is physical and funny and a really good actor who is believable as both a superspy and a dad. Steve Howey is a dad — and he is six-four and very physical and super good-looking. But he’s also got kids and he’s been through all that. So he could really play both sides.”

Aside from “S.W.A.T.,” the CBS shows renewed for the 2023-24 season include “48 Hours,” “60 Minutes,” “The Amazing Race,” “Blue Bloods,” Bob Hearts Abishola,” “CSI: Vegas,” “The Equalizer,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fire Country,” “Ghosts,” “Lingo,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “The Neighborhood,” “So Help Me Todd,” “Survivor,” “Tough as Nails” and “Young Sheldon.”