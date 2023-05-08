‘S.W.A.T.’ Cancellation Reversed – CBS Renews Show for 7th and Final Season

CBS has reversed its decision to cancel “S.W.A.T.,” instead renewing the series for a seventh and final season.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios President Katherine Pope said in a joint statement. “‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

The network also announced actor Shemar Moore, who spoke out against the cancellation, has been added as an executive producer for the final season.

The reversal comes just days after the network announced the series would end with its Season 6 finale, which is set to air May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the ‘S.W.A.T.’ cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” Reisenbach said in a statement at the time. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

Following the news of the cancellation, Moore spoke out against the decision, noting that it “[made] no sense.”

“I’m a little bit sad. I’m a lotta bit sad. We got canceled. ‘S.W.A.T.,’” Moore said in a video posted to Instagram Saturday. “‘S.W.A.T’ got canceled. It makes no sense. … We’re the best show Friday nights at 8 o’clock for CBS. The last two years, we’ve been killing it.”

Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier wrote the sixth installment’s final episode while Billy Gierhart directs the episode. The two-part finale will airs May 12 and 19 on CBS.