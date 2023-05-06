From ‘SNL’ Host to Pizza Delivery Guy: Pete Davidson Grabs Snacks for Striking WGA Members

Actor Pete Davidson showed his support for Hollywood’s striking writers on Friday, delivering L&B Spumoni Gardens pizza to picketing WGA members in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

“Gotta support the writers, man!” Davidson, who set to host “SNL” tonight, can be heard saying in a video while handing out boxes of the good stuff. “No shows without the writers.”

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023

No shows, indeed. Before the writers’ strike officially began Monday night at midnight, Davidson was scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but production of the variety show was put on hold due to the strike. The final three episodes of Season 48 of “SNL” were canceled, leaving Davidson, “Succession” star Kieran Culkin and “White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge hanging as would-be hosts. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert would’ve joined Davidson as the episode’s musical guest.

With his hosting duties revoked, Davidson figured he’d use his newfound free time to support the ongoing strike.

“I got Spumoni’s for everyone,” Davidson said. Great choice, Pete. We love a good square slice.

Davidson would have been returning to his old stomping grounds less than a year after leaving the legendary sketch comedy show. Davidson spent eight seasons at “SNL,” joining the cast at the early age of 20. He was set to return to promote his new show, “Bubkis,” which aired on Peacock earlier this week.

Last week, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” (another late-night show that was later put on hold due to the strike), Davidson said of his episode’s cancellation, “of course that would happen to me.” Adding sarcastically, he said, “They didn’t want me! It’s all about me.”