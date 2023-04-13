Pete Davidson will return to “Saturday Night Live” on May 6 as the host, TheWrap has learned. The comedian left the sketch show in May 22 after eight seasons.

He’ll be promoting his new series, “Bupkis,” which premieres on Peacock on May 4.

On Thursday, Davidson shared “Pete’s Cut” of the first trailer for the show, which is loosely based on his own life and costars Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Edie Falco as his mother. (Watch the trailer, where he unwisely Googles himself, above.)

In the clip, which references Davidson’s headline-making love life, Pete laments, “People think I’m like a joke for some reason,” to which his grandfather (Pesci) responds, “They see you as a joke because you are a joke.”

Bobby Cannavale also tells him, “Every guy fantasizes about having your life. That’s why we hate you,” while Ray Romano says, “You’ve got that big d—k, right? You’re like p—y Thanos.”

“SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels produces “Bupkis” through his Broadway Video shingle.