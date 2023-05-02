911-fox-angela-bassett-jack-zeman

Angela Bassett and Corinne Massiah in a still from "9-1-1."

Why ‘9-1-1’s’ Cancellation at Fox Reflects the Broken Economics of Making Television | Analysis

by | May 2, 2023 @ 5:07 PM

Fox’s decision to drop the Angela Bassett-led drama and ABC’s move to pick it up come down to one word, insiders say: ownership

The cancellation this week of “9-1-1,” Fox’s highest-rated scripted show, tells you everything you need to know about the broken economics of the broadcast television business: It doesn’t really work.

With a stunningly high reported per-episode cost after six years of $9-$10 million, Fox made the call to cancel a show made by Disney-owned 20th Television — only to see the show scooped up by ABC. That’s likely because the licensing cost had rocketed so high for Fox that the show no longer made sense to keep on the air.

Become a member to read more.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
bill-hader-hbo-merrick-morton

‘Barry’ Season 4 Scores Ratings High With Pivotal Episode 4
A woman walks past a billboard for the 2022 Chinese movie "Another Me" in Beijing.

China Doesn’t Believe in ‘Art for Art’s Sake’ – Hollywood Should Be on Guard | PRO Insight
the-diplomat-kerri-russell-netflix

‘The Diplomat’ Keeps the Peace Atop Netflix Top 10 TV List for Second Week in a Row
Writers face a real threat from AI.

AI Should Be a Life-and-Death Issue for Hollywood Writers | PRO Insight
Dancing With the Stars Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Return to ABC
video game M&A

Microsoft-Activision Isn’t the End of Video Game M&A – It’s Just the Beginning | Analysis
Hollywood Writers Strike

WGA to Picket on Tuesday If No Deal Reached, Union Says in Memo to Members
Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette to Perform and Guest Judge on Next ‘American Idol’