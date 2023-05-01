‘9-1-1’ Moves to ABC for Season 7

“9-1-1,” Fox’s highest-rated scripted series, is moving to ABC after Fox opted not to renew it for Season 7.

The series from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause as first responders dealing with often hazardous emergencies in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the series’ spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star,” starring Rob Lowe, has been renewed for a fifth season at Fox.

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” Fox said in a statement released on Monday. “We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

“9-1-1” is already one of the top dramas on Hulu, which, like 20th Television and ABC, is majority-owned by Disney.