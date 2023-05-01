Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell are returning to Netflix. The streaming service has renewed its political thriller “The Diplomat” for Season 2.

Little is known about what Season 2 will entail, but Netflix has released some self-reported figures about the first season. Within its first weekend, “The Diplomat” secured 57.48 million hours viewed. It also ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 list for English-language television in the United States and has appeared on the Top 10 lists for 86 other countries.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of ‘The Diplomat’s’ gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice president of drama series, said.

Star and executive producer Keri Russell added that she was “thrilled” to return for another season of this “smart screwball show.”

“We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat.’ And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Debora Cahn said.

The thriller follows Kate Wyler (Russell) as the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. While Kate solves international crises and learns how to make new and strategic allies, this conflict-loving politician also has to learn how to exist in the spotlight rather than behind the scenes. If that wasn’t enough to worry about, Kate has to manage her marriage to career diplomat and politician star Hal Wyler (Sewell).

“The Diplomat” is exactly the sort of show you would expect from Russell in the wake of “The Americans.” The Russian spy thriller, which ran from 2013 to 2018, was a critical darling and earned the star multiple Emmy nominations. She’s also known for her work in “Felicity,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Missions Impossible III,” “Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker” and “Cocaine Bear.”

Prior to spearheading “The Diplomat,” Chan was known for her work on “The West Wing” and “Homeland.” In addition to Russell and Sewell, the drama stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh. Cahn and Russell executive produce alongside Janice Williams.