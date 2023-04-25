“The Night Agent” has passed “Bridgerton” Season 1 on Netflix’s most popular shows of all time.

Now sitting at the No. 5 spot on the most popular list, the action-packed series logged an additional 56.65 million hours viewed and climbed further atop the list after earning the No. 6 spot last week. The thriller series, which nabbed an early Season 2 renewal, currently sits behind “Bridgerton” Season 2 in the fourth spot. “Stranger Things” Season 4 leads the list, with “Wednesday” Season 1 taking second place and “Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” taking the No. 3 spot.

“The Diplomat” proved a formidable opponent to “The Night Agent” on this week’s English TV list with the Keri Russell-led political drama leading the list as most viewed title with 57.48 million hours viewed. It also appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries. “The Night Agent” took the No. 2 spot on this week’s English TV list while dark comedy “Beef” ranked third with 42.81 million hours viewed.

Following the highly discussed “Love Is Blind” Season 4 live reunion, the fourth installment of the reality dating series took fourth place on the English TV list in its fifth week on the list with 39.48 million hours viewed.

As “The Marked Heart” returned for its sophomore season, Season 2 of the Colombian drama led the Non-English TV list with 52.31 million hours viewed while “The Marked Heart” Season 1 received a boost with 26.75 million hours viewed. New to the Non-English TV list was the second season of Spanish drama “Welcome to Eden” and Belgian drama “Rough Diamonds,” while Korean favorites “Queenmaker,” “The Glory” and “Alchemy of Souls, Part 1” returned to the list.

On the film front, “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” held onto its No. 1 spot atop the English Film list with 25.7 million hours viewed while scoring in the Top 10 in 92 countries. Newcomers to the list included “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” which logged 13.4 million hours viewed, and the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,” which received 6.55 million hours viewed. “Murder Mystery 2” and “Chupa” remained on the list in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.