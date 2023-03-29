‘The Night Agent’ Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

“The Night Agent” has scored an early Season 2 renewal at Netflix less than a week after launch, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The second season of the action thriller series will consist of 10 episodes. There are no known details about a release date at this time.

After premiering on the streamer March 23, “The Night Agent” debuted at No. 1 in Netflix’s English TV List with 168.71 million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title on the streamer this past week. The series also ranked No. 3 during its premiere week of viewing across all first seasons of Netflix series, and was featured in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix,” creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. “We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the series follows a “low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office,” per the official logline.

“We’re proud to see ‘The Night Agent’ deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world,” Netflix VP of drama series Jinny Howe said. “Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

Shawn Ryan serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer with MiddKid Productions. Executive producers for the first season include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X, as well as David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media.

“We are thrilled to see ‘The Night Agent’ become an instant global sensation and can’t wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix,” Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope said.

“The Night Agent” is streaming on Netflix.