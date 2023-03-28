night-agent-luciane-buchanan-gabriel-basso-netflix

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in "The Night Agent."

‘The Night Agent’ Leads Netflix Top 10 as Most-Viewed Title in Its Debut Week

by | March 28, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

The action thriller series was featured in the streamer’s viewing rankings in 93 countries

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

“The Night Agent” debuted at No. 1 in Netflix’s English TV List with 168.71 million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title on the streamer this week following its debut Thursday.

Become a member to read more.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Netflix Sets ‘Man on Fire’ TV Series With Kyle Killen as Showrunner
succession-season-4-nicholas-braun-matthew-macfadyen

‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Hits Series Viewership High With Audience of 2.3 Million
Covenant School Shooting -- Parent

It’s a Shooting. Again. Put Your Joy Away. 
Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 Lionsgate Joe Drake

Lionsgate Film Chief Talks ‘Master Plan’ for ‘John Wick’: ‘We Made It an Absolute Priority to Expand the World’
Sophie Nélisse in "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere episode

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Up 40% From Season 1 Finale on Showtime
Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl in "Firefly Lane"

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Reunite for ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 2 Trailer (Video)
"Jojo's Bizarre Adventure," "Neon Genesis Evangelion" and Demon Slayer"

The 13 Best Anime Series on Netflix Right Now
John Wick Chapter 4

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Shoots Up Box Office With $73.5 Million Opening