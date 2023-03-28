‘The Night Agent’ Leads Netflix Top 10 as Most-Viewed Title in Its Debut Week

The action thriller series was featured in the streamer’s viewing rankings in 93 countries

“The Night Agent” debuted at No. 1 in Netflix’s English TV List with 168.71 million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title on the streamer this week following its debut Thursday.

Created by Shawn Ryan and based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the action thriller series ranks No. 3 for premiere week of viewing across all first seasons of Netflix series, and was featured in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

The show follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he is thrown into a major conspiracy about a mole working at the highest levels of the U.S. government. To save the country, Peter embarks on a desperate hunt for the traitor, working with the terrorized ex-CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) and protecting her from the people who murdered her aunt and uncle.

The impressive debut for “The Night Agent” took Season 4 of the hit Netflix drama “You” from the No. 1 spot on the English TV List. The Penn Badgley-led series now ranks third on the list, with Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” taking the No. 2 spot. “You” was recently renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix.

Other new titles to make their debut on the Top 10 include Season 4 of “Love Is Blind” at No. 4, with 25.52 million hours viewed for the first five episodes; and “Waco: American Apocalypse” at No. 5 with 21.51 million hours viewed.

Returning fan-favorites on the list this week also included Season 1 of “Shadow and Bone” at No. 6, Season 3 of “Outer Banks” at No. 7, Season 2 of “Sex/Life” at No. 8, the first season of “Wednesday” at No. 9 and the limited series “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” at No. 10.

As for non-English TV programming, “The Glory” continued to dominate the list for the third consecutive week with 48.35 million hours viewed. The Korean thriller moved up to the No. 6 spot on the Non-English TV Most Popular list with 413.05 million total hours viewed.

On the film side, “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held onto the top spot for the third consecutive week with 24.7 million hours viewed. Since its release on March 10, the film has amassed more than 73 million views (160.2 million hours viewed divided by 2.2 runtime hours, according to Netflix).

In anticipation of the release of “Murder Mystery 2” on Friday, the first film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston entered the list at No. 6. And the Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front” remained on the list for the 18th week, landing at No. 5 of the Non-English Films Top 10 List following its wins at this year’s Academy Awards.