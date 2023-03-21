‘The Glory’ Leads Netflix Top 10 as Most Viewed Title for the 2nd Week in a Row

Korean drama “The Glory” Season 1, Part 2 maintained its lead on Netflix’s top 10 list with 123.59 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title for two consecutive last two weeks.

As viewers tuned into the revenge drama, “The Glory” was boosted to the No. 7 spot on the Most Popular List with 380.38 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of each episode’s premiere. Alongside “The Glory,” other Korean content maintained their spot on the list, with romantic comedy “Crash Course in Romance” receiving 14.36M hours viewed and docuseries “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal” logging 8.1M hours viewed.

After “You” Season 4, Part 1 debuted as the most-watched title on Netflix in February, the murder-mystery continued to dominate the streaming service with the No. 1 spot on the English TV List at 64.06 million hours viewed.

More to come …