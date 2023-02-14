“You” Season 4, Part 1 debuted Tuesday on Netflix’s English TV List in the No. 1 spot as the most-viewed title last week less than a week after its release.

As fans binged the five episodes of the season’s first half, which follows Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) next chapter as he becomes involved with London’s elite society under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore, “You” Season 4 hit 92.07 million hours viewed from Feb. 6-12, landing into the Top 10 in 90 countries.

As fans jogged their memory to remember why Joe ended up in London, they revisited earlier seasons, with Season 1 logging 19.24 million hours viewed and Season 3 accumulating 11.44 million hours viewed this week.

After “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 broke into Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 last week, the mother-daughter drama was the second most watched title this week, with Season 1 receiving 15.79 million hours viewed and Season 2 logging 25.71 million hours viewed. “Wednesday” followed behind in third place this week with 22.65 million hours viewed.

As viewers anticipated Valentine’s Day, the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-led “Your Place or Mine” led the English Films List with 51.23 million hours viewed, gaining entrance to the Top 10 in 91 countries.

“True Spirit” came next with 20.73 million hours viewed while “You People,” which had 20.4 million hours viewed, and “Pamela, a love story,” which logged 8.71 million hours, returned to the list.

Also on the film front, “All Quiet on the Western Front” remained on the Non-English Films List for its 12th week.

This week also continued to boost Korean content as reality competition “Physical 100” dominated the Non-English TV List with 41.61 million hours viewed, with “Alchemy of Souls (Part 2),” “Crash Course in Romance” and “The Interest of Love” not far behind.