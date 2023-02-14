bella ramsey pedro pascal the last of us episode 5

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal on "The Last of Us." (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

‘The Last of Us’ Finally Beats ‘Wednesday’ for Most In-Demand New Show | Chart

by | February 14, 2023 @ 11:53 AM

A traditional episode-drop strategy seems to be helping the HBO show overtake Netflix’s popular ”Addams Family“ spin-off

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

After two weeks of snapping at the heels of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” HBO’s “The Last of Us” led the latest rankings. The post-apocalyptic series measured 44.1 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. from Feb. 4-10, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

