‘The Last of Us’ Finally Beats ‘Wednesday’ for Most In-Demand New Show | Chart

A traditional episode-drop strategy seems to be helping the HBO show overtake Netflix’s popular ”Addams Family“ spin-off

After two weeks of snapping at the heels of Netflix’s “ Wednesday ,” HBO’s “ The Last of Us ” led the latest rankings. The post-apocalyptic series measured 44.1 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. from Feb. 4-10, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

A closer look at the data revealed that demand for “The Last of Us” began tracking upward since its fourth episode aired on Feb. 5 and has kept increasing day by day since. Over the last seven days, demand for the show has gone up by 31%, and based on its current trajectory will likely continue rising as the series drops episodes through March 13.

Only one new show beat out “The Last of Us” in a percentage increase in demand as it entered the ranking. That was Mnet’s new series “Boys Planet,” which took 10th place on the chart with 15.5 times the average series demand in the week, up 47%.

An 8% drop in demand for “Wednesday” placed it just above Paramount+’s “1923,” which saw a 17% increase after its fifth episode released. The Sheridan-verse series has enjoyed an impressive level of demand since its release, and has continued tracking higher. As of last week, it had 29.2 times more demand than the average series in the U.S.

In sixth place we see Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History” with 18.4 times the average series demand, a further 15% increase that came right after its season finale on Feb. 8. While we can usually expect spikes in demand for a series right after a finale, the double-digit jump for “National Treasure” may have come from an “eleventh-hour twist” in the episode which could have led to more viewers tuning in to watch the series.

Top 10 most in-demand new shows, Feb. 4-10, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

TV Tokyo’s “Trigun Stampede” and Peacock’s “Poker Face,” both of which made their debut in the rankings in the previous report, took seventh and eighth place with both shows also seeing small spikes in demand (plus 5%) as well. The shows were very close in demand, as was Netflix’s “Bebefinn,” which maintained its position in ninth place with 16.6 times the average series demand.

“Boys Planet” was the biggest surprise. The survival/reality show premiered on Feb. 2 with a reality competition format where a group of male aspiring K-pop stars (and a few established stars) vie for the right to join a brand-new group. Given K-pop’s massive, global following, it will be interesting to see how much audience attention “Boys Planet” will capture as it releases episodes weekly through its April 20 finale.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.