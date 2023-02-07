‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Breaks Into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English TV Shows List

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has broken into Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at #10 five weeks after its release.

The YA drama series, which follows the tumultuous relationship between the not always dynamic mother daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), received an additional 38.09 million after its Jan. 5 premiere, totaling season 2 viewing to 504.77 million total hours viewed among nearly 56 million households.

Created by Sarah Lampert, besides Gentry and Howey, the series features Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker and Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, among others.

Just over a month after the sophomore season of the drama made its debut on the streamer, “Ginny & Georgia” season 2 remained on Netflix’s Top 10 list at #1 for four weeks and reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.

The first season, which made it into the Most Popular English TV list in 2021, was also boosted by the season 2 release, remaining on the Top 10 list for the fifth week. Season 1 drew in an additional 22.5 millions hours viewed, coming it at #4 on Top 10.

In other news, “You People,” which was co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, maintained its top spot on the English Films List and was the most viewed title of the week at 65.61 million hours viewed. The Jonah Hill-led rom-com also made in into the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Also on the film front, Oscar-nominated “All Quiet on the Western Front” remained on the Non-English Films List for its 11th week, this time holding the #4 spot.

