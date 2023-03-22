Anna Cathart’s Kitty Song Covey is ready to head to Korea in the first trailer for Netflix and Awesomeness Studios’ “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spinoff series, “XO Kitty.”

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love,” the show’s official logline states. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

The 10-episode series, which will premiere globally May 18 on Netflix, is executive produced by creator and co-showrunner Jenny Han, co-showrunner Sascha Rothschild and ACE Entertainment’s Matt Kaplan. The series is directed by Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora.

Cathcart got her big break playing Agent Olympia in the Emmy Award-winning PBS children’s series “Odd Squad.” Aside from Kitty in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films, her other notable roles include Dizzy in Disney’s hit musical “Descendants,” Zoe Valentine in Brat TV’s “Zoe Valentine,” Molly in Disney Channel’s movie “Spin,” Young Drizella in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” and Anna in the Disney Channel series “Fast Layne.” She is also part of the voice cast of the animated anthology “Star Wars: Visions” as Lop, in the short “Lop and Ocho.”

In addition to Cathcart, the spinoff’s cast includes Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” three-part film adaptation franchise began with the first movie in July 2018. It was followed by the February 2020 sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and the third and final film, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” in February 2021.

Watch the full teaser trailer in the video above.