‘The Night Agent’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Shows of All Time in Just 3 Weeks

“The Night Agent” has entered Netflix’s Most Popular Top 10 List in the third week since its release.

The action packed series, which scored an early Season 2 renewal at the streamer, came in the No. 9 spot on the Most Popular List with 515.57 million hours viewed since its March 23 debut, nabbing over 62 million total views.

The thriller comes behind favorites “Stranger Things” Season 4, which currently sits at No. 1 on the Most Popular List, “Wednesday,” which comes in at No. 2, and “Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which takes third place on the list. “Bridgerton” Seasons 1 and 2 sit at the No. 5 and No. 4 place, respectively.

“The Night Agent” also held down the top spot on the English TV list with 130.48 million hours viewed this week, while newcomer “Beef,” a revenge dramedy series starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, debuted to the No. 3 spot on the English TV List with 34.08 million hours viewed in under a week after its release.

“Love Is Blind” Season 4 nabbed a runner-up to “The Night Agent” in the No. 2 spot on the English TV list, which the most recent drop of the reality dating series logging 43.14 million hours viewed.

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 came in the No. 6 spot on the English TV List while “You” Season 4 scored the No. 10 place on the list.

On the film front, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led “Murder Mystery 2” maintained the top spot on the English Film List with 59.84 million hours viewed this week, now tallying 82 million views since its March 31 debut and scoring the No. 1 spot in 80 countries across the globe. The sequel continued to boost “Murder Mystery,” with the comedy staying steady on the list 22.25 million hours viewed this week.

Korean titles dominated both the Non-English TV and Films Lists, with “The Glory” holding onto its No. 1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 18.57 million hours viewed while “Kill Boksoon” led the Non-English Films List with 25.71 million hours viewed. Korean series “Divorce Attorney Shin” and “Crash Course in Romance” also remained on the Non-English TV List at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.