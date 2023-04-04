night-agent-luciane-buchanan-gabriel-basso-netflix

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in "The Night Agent."

‘The Night Agent’ Leads Netflix Top 10 for Second Week in a Row

by | April 4, 2023 @ 12:02 PM

”Murder Mystery 2“ debuted in the No. 1 spot on the English Films list

“The Night Agent” has nabbed the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV List for a second week in a row.

The buzz surrounding the action thriller series, which scored an early Season 2 renewal at the streamer less than a week after launch, boosted the series to log 385 million hours viewed in its first two weeks since its March 23 debut. As fans tuned in to watch Peter Sutherland tackle his perilous mission, “The Night Agent” brought in 47 million views.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

