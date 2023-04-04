‘The Night Agent’ Leads Netflix Top 10 for Second Week in a Row

”Murder Mystery 2“ debuted in the No. 1 spot on the English Films list

The buzz surrounding the action thriller series, which scored an early Season 2 renewal at the streamer less than a week after launch, boosted the series to log 385 million hours viewed in its first two weeks since its March 23 debut. As fans tuned in to watch Peter Sutherland tackle his perilous mission, “The Night Agent” brought in 47 million views.

On the film front, the action-packed “Murder Mystery 2,” led by the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, debuted to the No. 1 spot on the English Films list with 64.42 million hours viewed, marking the 2nd biggest opening weekend for a comedy film on the streamer. Viewing for “Murder Mystery” also boosted the first flick to the No. 2 spot with 24.7 million hours viewed as viewers caught up on the Sandler and Aniston’s first adventure.

“Love Is Blind” Season 4 also captivated audiences as the reality competition brought in 47.64 million hours viewed with the No. 2 slot on the English TV List ahead of the April 16 live reunion special.

Also rounding out the TV list were fan-favorites “You” Season 4, “Wednesday,” “Outer Banks” Season 3 and “Shadow and Bone” Season 2. “Unstable,” the comedy series featuring father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe as on-screen parent and son, also landed at No. 9 on the English TV List in its first week of release.

As usual, Korean content remained steady on the Non-English lists, with action-adventure film “Kill Boksoon” entering the Non-English Films at the top spot with 19.61 million hours viewed and K-dramas “Divorce Attorney Shin,” which was new to the list, and “The Glory,” which hit No. 5 on the Most Popular List with 430.51 millions hours viewed, on the Non-English TV List.