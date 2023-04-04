Netflix is doubling down on its live programming with “Love is Blind: The Live Reunion.”

The special event, which will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday April 16 at 8pm ET, will see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey join the dating show’s cast as they as they unravel the fourth season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold and find out which couples are still together after saying “I do” and “I don’t.”

“Love is Blind: The Live Reunion” will be produced by Embassy Row, with Brandon Monk serving as showrunner and executive producing with Michael Davies. The “Love is Blind” series is produced by Kinetic Content and executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches and Brian Smith.

According to Netflix, subscribers who watch the special will have the option of being able to rewind, pause and jump to Live during the broadcast.

If members join late, they can opt to “Play from the Beginning” or start watching from where the Live currently is. If they pop out of the Live event, the title will remain under the “Continue Watching” row.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” will be available for streaming on Netflix following the live event, and closed captions in additional languages will start rolling out in the days following.

Leading up to the reunion, Netflix and the “Love Is Blind” cast will bring the pods directly to fans in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles to experience what it’s like to connect with each other sight unseen. Fans in Nashville and Los Angeles are also being invited to attend special “Love Is Blind” Season 4 watch parties.

Additionally, fans can submit questions for the cast using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Instagram and Twitter.

The move comes after Netflix’s first live event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” aired on March 4. The comedy special cracked the streamer’s Top 10 TV list in the U.S. with just one day of viewing data. In addition to “Selective Outrage” and the “Love is Blind” reunion, Netflix is gearing up to livestream the Screen Actors Guild Awards on its platform starting in 2024.

Watch the official announcement in the video above.