The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Netflix beginning in 2024, owing to a new multiyear partnership between the two entities. The 2023 ceremony will be broadcast on the streamer’s YouTube on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Bela Bajaria, head of Global TV at Netflix, added, “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

With the new deal, Netflix will also engage its wide array of social media channels to promote the event, in addition to streaming the ceremony on its YouTube channel. The ceremony will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC and executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

Nominees for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced this morning at 7 a.m. PT by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”), and via Instagram Live on instagram.com/sagawards and instagram.com/Netflix. The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles will be announced by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year, voted on by the more than 122,000 performers of SAG-AFTRA. Created by SAG-AFTRA in 1995, the union boasts thousands of entertainment and media professionals including actors, stunt performers, voiceover artists, musicians, journalists, dancers, influencers and many other industry professionals.

The deal marks Netflix’s second foray into live programming, following the announcement that Chris Rock would become the first figure to perform live on the streamer with his new stand-up special, airing in March. While the SAG Awards saw increased viewership last year, following 2021’s historic low amid a pre-taped and abbreviated ceremony, the move could potentially bolster such numbers as more turn to cord-cutting.