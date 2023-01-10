It’s the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the 31st to be televised by NBC and the first to be broadcast since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association became embroiled in a string of image-damaging controversies. For the first time since 1962, the show is taking place on a tame Tuesday night instead of the usual weekend-closing Sunday evening booze-fest of years past.
Given how many prominent people in Hollywood have recoiled from the HFPA — “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser announced he would not attend the ceremony; Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 — it’s unclear just how star-studded and raucous tonight’s proceedings will be.
Below is the complete list of winners, which we will be updating throughout the evening.
BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
BEST MOTION PICTURE (ANIMATED)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcell the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
BEST MOTION PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
BEST DIRECTOR
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Todd Field, Tar
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Bablyon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in The Building
- Wednesday
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steven Marin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy