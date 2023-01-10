It’s the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the 31st to be televised by NBC and the first to be broadcast since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association became embroiled in a string of image-damaging controversies. For the first time since 1962, the show is taking place on a tame Tuesday night instead of the usual weekend-closing Sunday evening booze-fest of years past.

Given how many prominent people in Hollywood have recoiled from the HFPA — “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser announced he would not attend the ceremony; Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 — it’s unclear just how star-studded and raucous tonight’s proceedings will be.

Below is the complete list of winners, which we will be updating throughout the evening.

BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

BEST MOTION PICTURE (ANIMATED)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tar

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Bablyon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in The Building

Wednesday

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steven Marin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION