Golden Globes 2023: Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s awards gala returns to a live broadcast on NBC tonight. Will anyone show up?

| January 10, 2023 @ 4:55 PM
It’s the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the 31st to be televised by NBC and the first to be broadcast since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association became embroiled in a string of image-damaging controversies. For the first time since 1962, the show is taking place on a tame Tuesday night instead of the usual weekend-closing Sunday evening booze-fest of years past.

Given how many prominent people in Hollywood have recoiled from the HFPA — “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser announced he would not attend the ceremony; Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 — it’s unclear just how star-studded and raucous tonight’s proceedings will be.

Below is the complete list of winners, which we will be updating throughout the evening.

BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans 
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

BEST MOTION PICTURE (ANIMATED)

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcell the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

  • Cate Blanchett, Tar
  • Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Golden Globes’ Biggest Snub: Nominees Are Mostly Silent as Tarnished Awards Show Returns
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

BEST DIRECTOR

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans 

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Todd Field, Tar
  • Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Bablyon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) 
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
As the Globes and Critics Choice Awards Approach, Will 2023 Have a ‘CODA’-Style Surprise?
BEST TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in The Building
  • Wednesday

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
How Many Votes Does It Take to Get an Oscar Nomination in 2023?
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steven Marin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird 
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase 
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven 
  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES 

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES 

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus 
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble 
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven 
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient 
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Hey, Oscar Voters: Here Are Some Dark Horses You Might Want to Consider
