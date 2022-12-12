The Golden Globes, which are battling to get back into Hollywood’s good graces after numerous scandals at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced the nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards Monday morning — but instead of the usual inundation of statements by appreciative nominees, there has been virtual radio silence from the stars’ publicists and on social media.

Even first-timers like “Elvis” star Austin Butler and Jenna Ortega of Netflix’s “Wednesday” have remained mum.

As of press time, only three nominated performers had shared a statement on social media: Hugh Jackman, who is nominated for the film “The Son;” Rihanna, whose ballad “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for Best Song; and Barry Keoghan, who is nominated for his supporting role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

His tweet, with the caption, “Feckin’ Banshees!” was more about the indie film’s eight nominations — including for lead Colin Farrell and fellow supporting star Brendan Gleeson — than for his own nod.

Thank you so much to the @goldenglobes for this nomination. And congratulations to my fellow nominees. #theson pic.twitter.com/tW7cRmezSu — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 12, 2022

Best Actor, Drama nominee Brendan Fraser previously stated he would not be attending the awards, even if he received a nomination for his moving lead performance in “The Whale.” In 2018, he revealed he was sexually assaulted by a past president of the HFPA and that he had yet to receive an apology from the association.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ.

Tom Cruise, whose mega-sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is up for Drama, Motion Picture, did not score an acting nomination for the film: The actor famously gave back his three Globes to the organization last year in the wake of the scandals over the lack of diversity of its membership and a history of self-dealing.

However, both the film’s official Twitter account and Paramount tweeted the news of the film’s nominations, as did A24 for its six films, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Will anyone actually attend the ceremony itself on January 10? Judging by the collective silence from today’s nominees, a pre-scandal-size turnout looks like a long shot.