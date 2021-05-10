Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes in Protest Against HFPA

Tom Cruise will return the three Golden Globes he has won to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as the backlash against the scandal-ridden organization continues to mount.



Cruise won two Best Actor awards at the Golden Globes for his performances in “Born on the Fourth of July” in 1989 and “Jerry Maguire” in 1996, as well as a third for his supporting role in “Magnolia” in 1999. His decision to return the awards comes less than an hour after NBC announced that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022, though the network left open the possibility of airing the awards show once again in 2023.



“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” NBC’s statement read. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”



As the HFPA continues to pledge that it will reform itself and diversify its membership base, major studios like Netflix and Amazon have notified the organization that they will not be involved with them until actual change is seen. Though the HFPA’s membership approved a proposed plan from its leaders that includes a goal of increasing its membership by 50% over the next two years, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos says that’s not enough.



“Today’s vote is an important first step,” Sarandos wrote in a letter to HFPA leaders on Thursday.. “However, we don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate. So we’re stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made.”



More to come…