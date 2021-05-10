NBC Pulls Out of Airing 2022 Golden Globes

NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes, the network said on Monday, the latest — and arguably largest — fallout for host organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has been under fire for its lack of membership diversity.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the company said in a statement. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

“Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” the company continued.

That statement includes the entire NBCUniversal family of platforms, a person with knowledge of the plan told TheWrap, like streaming service Peacock and cable TV. With the recent bad publicity faced by the HFPA, a growing wave of studio boycotts, time constraints and now no TV network, it is unlikely there will be a 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Netflix and Amazon cut ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last week. WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, Turner and Warner Bros., jumped aboard the boycott on Monday.

Time’s Up and GLAAD both have stated that the HFPA’s own plan for reform — which includes increasing its membership by 50% within the next two years — does not go far enough.

On Thursday, it was announced that a majority of HFPA’s 86 members voted for an overhaul of the organization that is to include steps toward inclusion. HFPA has been under heavy scrutiny over the past few weeks following a Los Angeles Times story that called out the organization for having no Black members, along with other institutional and structural problems.

On Saturday, actress Scarlett Johansson called out “certain members” of the HFPA for asking “sexist” questions at press conferences.

Despite the giant declines felt by most awards shows this season, the Golden Globes deliver a relatively large audience to NBC. This year, the socially distanced awards show settled for 6.9 million TV viewers.