As Netflix, Amazon Boycott HFPA Over Reforms, Could the Golden Globes Get Canceled?

by | May 9, 2021 @ 3:50 PM
The response from activist groups and top streamers: Not enough. Too slow. Awfully vague

The battle lines for the Golden Globes have been drawn, and the beleaguered awards show and the tiny group of foreign journalists who choose the winners took a step closer to cancellation last week.  

This may be confusing to some, as last week finally saw a comprehensive set of reforms by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association overwhelmingly approved by the 86 members of the group. The HFPA committed to more than doubling its membership within 18 months and to ensure that half of all new members would come from underrepresented groups. It committed to electing a new board in September and to hiring outside, professional executive leadership. 

