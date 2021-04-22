Golden Globes Group Faces Existential Threat as Diversity Crisis Grows: ‘Evolve or Die’

by and | April 22, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity and PR consultants quit after a disastrous meeting with Time’s Up and publicity leaders

The last couple of months have been a disaster for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe Awards — and the crisis is getting worse, not better. After diversity and PR experts hired just weeks ago to help the group fix systemic problems of racism and corruption quit on Monday, and a racist email leaked from a former head of the group, what is left for the HFPA to do? 

“You can’t just put Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan, told TheWrap. “They are going to have to do surgery, and they are going to have to do a lot of rehabilitation. Half measures aren’t going to work. They are going to have to rethink every aspect of their organization if they want to remain relevant and reputable. Anything else is destined for failure.”

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

